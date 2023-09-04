Humza Yousaf plans four day week for civil servants despite £1 billion shortfall

The First Minister addresses independence supporters during a Believe in Scotland march on Saturday - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Humza Yousaf is to start rolling out a four-day working week in the Scottish public sector despite a looming £1 billion black hole in his Government’s Budget.

The First Minister will announce a pilot scheme on Tuesday in his programme for government, Holyrood’s version of Westminster’s King’s speech, in which he will set out his agenda after succeeding Nicola Sturgeon.

Senior Scottish Government insiders confirmed to The Telegraph that this would include a four-day week being introduced in parts of the public sector by the end of the year.

It is understood the pilot will run for around 12 months, with some government enterprise agencies having expressed an interest in taking part.

If Mr Yousaf deems it to be a success, The Herald on Sunday reported, it could be rolled out far more widely within the SNP-Green government at Holyrood, its quangos and Scotland’s 32 councils.

Mr Yousaf (centre) says he will focus on growing the economy and delivering high-quality public services. - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Scottish ministers hope it could be a catalyst for the private sector to follow suit but they have previously admitted their day-to-day spending is already on course to exceed their funding by £1 billion in 2024/25, rising to £1.9 billion in 2027/28.

Moving state employees to a four-day week also risks infuriating private sector workers, especially with Mr Yousaf threatening further hikes to income tax and council tax.

Anyone in Scotland earning more than £27,850 pays more income tax than if they were to live south of the border. Those earning a £50,000 salary pay almost £1,500 per year extra.

But Mr Yousaf is considering introducing a new 44 per cent rate charged on income between £75,000 and £125,140 with the aim of generating an extra £200 million per year.

The Scottish Government has also published proposals that would see bills rise by between 7.5 per cent and 22.5 per cent in the top four council tax bands, on top of the normal annual increase.

Rise in Scotland’s top council tax band will add £1,023 to household bills

Liz Smith, the Scottish Tory shadow finance secretary, said: “Humza Yousaf is living in a fantasy land if he thinks this ridiculous plan is feasible at a time when our economy is lagging behind the rest of the UK, our NHS is on its knees and councils are having their budgets savagely cut at every turn.

“Pressing ahead with this unworkable plan would blow a £2.5 billion pound hole in the Scottish Budget every year and would mean choosing between shutting public services or finding billions of pounds extra to keep our schools, hospitals and emergency services operating at a sufficient level.”

Ms Sturgeon promised to trial a four-day week during the 2021 Holyrood election campaign, pledging to provide £10 million for companies who wanted to give their employees a better “work-life balance”.

SNP ministers have since pointed to a six-month pilot involving 61 UK companies that reported back last year during which their employees were given the chance to work across four days instead of five for the same salary.

Most firms decided to continue with the arrangement when it concluded, either temporarily or permanently, and their staff reported feeling less stressed and anxious.

‘Boosting national and local economies’

Mr Yousaf said the programme for government would focus on measures that grow the economy, tackle poverty and deliver high-quality public services.

He said: “During these challenging times, the people of Scotland need a government that is on their side. In the coming days, we will outline our measures to support businesses and communities to unleash potential and promote entrepreneurship – helping provide well-paid jobs right across Scotland, and boosting national and local economies.

“Our focus on boosting economic growth will enable us to invest more in anti-poverty measures and support our vital public services, protecting the most vulnerable in society and raising the standard of living for everyone.”

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said: “This is Humza Yousaf’s first programme for government and it is his last chance to save the remaining shreds of his reputation.”