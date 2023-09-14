Humza Yousaf accused of disrespecting King for smirking as national anthem was booed

Onlookers said that Scotland’s First Minister appeared to be attempting to suppress a grin - The Scottish Sun

Humza Yousaf has been accused of disrespecting the King after he was filmed smirking while Scotland football fans booed the national anthem.

Onlookers said that Scotland’s First Minister appeared to be attempting to suppress a grin as God Save the King was drowned out by loud heckling at Hampden Park.

The anthem was being played ahead of Scotland’s clash with England on Tuesday, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the fixture, in a game that England won 3-1.

Mr Yousaf, who is a republican but has attempted to avoid royal controversies since succeeding Nicola Sturgeon, was in a corporate box at Scotland’s national stadium, which he shared with figures including Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

An onlooker who filmed Mr Yousaf’s reaction to the jeering told The Scottish Sun that it appeared the SNP leader was “trying to stop himself from bursting out laughing” at Scots disrespecting the national anthem.

“He appeared to be smirking throughout the entire national anthem,” the onlooker said. “It wasn’t really how you would have expected him to react to the booing.

“The sensible thing would have been to maintain a stony-faced demeanour throughout, in a dignified manner.

Mr Yousaf has attempted to avoid royal controversies since succeeding Nicola Sturgeon - Andrew Milligan/PA

“But instead he came across like the cheeky boy at the back of the classroom who had just watched his mate make a face behind the teacher’s back.

“It looked like he was desperate to let out a big guffaw and was trying to conceal it. The noise of the booing was deafening and I suppose, in fairness, he found it very awkward. He really didn’t know how to respond and it showed.”

While Mr Yousaf has said that he would like to see an independent Scotland become a republic, he has previously attempted to be respectful to the monarchy, which remains popular with many Scots.

However, Murdo Fraser, the Tory MSP, said that Mr Yousaf “fell short” of his duties by smirking during the booing.

“Humza Yousaf has made no secret of the fact that he’s a republican but, as First Minister of Scotland, he has a duty to show respect to our head of state and all nations and anthems,” Mr Fraser said.

“By apparently smirking while a section of supporters booed God Save the King, he fell short of that.”

‘Massive over-interpretation’

Scotland fans’ reaction to the national anthem has provoked a fierce debate north of the border.

While God Save the King is officially the UK’s national anthem, Flower of Scotland is used as Scotland’s official song before football fixtures.

Previously, Scotland used God Save the Queen, but it was replaced in the 1970s because fans would boo their own anthem.

Ally McCoist, the Scotland football legend, has criticised the reaction to the anthem and suggested that “SNP fans” were behind the jeering.

A spokesman for Mr Yousaf said: “This is a massive over-interpretation by the Conservatives – they ought to have more important things on their mind.

“The First Minister was looking forward to the match, end of story.”