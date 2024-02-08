Advertisement

Humrichous helps Evansville upset Bradley

Kokomo Tribune, Ind.
·1 min read

Feb. 7—EVANSVILLE — Tipton's Ben Humrichous scored a team-high 14 points to help Evansville upset visiting Bradley 73-70 in an MVC men's basketball game on Wednesday.

Humrichous was 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 of 6 from 3-land. He made all five of his free throw attempts. He also had three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one blocked shot.

The Aces (15-9, 6-7 MVC) backed Humrichous' scoring with terrific balance. The other eight players who saw the court all scored between six and nine points.

Bradley (17-7) dropped to 9-4 in the conference.