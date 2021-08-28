Humphreys, DC zip past Aces

Aug. 28—Super Joe put on a show Friday night.

Senior quarterback Joe Humphreys completed 33-of-39 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns to drive Daviess County past visiting Owensboro Catholic 56-19 in a City-County high school football clash before a big crowd at Reid Stadium.

The Panthers — who scored 14 points in each quarter — are off to a 2-0 start, while the Aces slip to 0-2.

"We're playing with a lot of emotion," Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said. "Joe tweaked his hamstring early and that sort of took away his run option, but he was just tremendous through the air the entire night.

"We maintained the momentum we established in last week's opener and we just want to keep pushing forward, keep becoming a better football team each week."

An Aces fumble on the game's first possession set up the first of many DC touchdowns.

Damarien Garner scored from a yard out after Humphreys connected with Decker Renfrow for a 59-yard gain on DC's first offensive play of the night.

Daviess County shot in front 14-0 at 0:03 of the first period when Luke Floyd caught a Humphreys pass and raced 76 yards for a touchdown.

On the Panthers' first possession of the second quarter, they marched 79 yards in nine plays to paydirt — Gunnar Evans scoring from six yards out to make it 21-0 with 5:21 remaining in the half.

Catholic, behind quarterback Lincoln Clancy, drove 65 yards in 13 plays on its ensuing possession and pulled within 21-6 after Braden Mundy scored on a two-yard run at 1:55.

But DC responded immediately, and Humphreys hooked up with Floyd for a 32-yard scoring pass at 0:46 that left the Panthers with a commanding 28-6 halftime advantage.

On the first possession of the second half, Daviess County increased its lead to 35-6 when Max Dees was on the receiving end of a 20-yard TD pass from Humphreys at the 11:10 mark of the third period.

A big kickoff return by Jack Terry set up the Aces' second touchdown — a two-yard scoring plunge by Clancy that pulled Catholic within 35-12 at 10:28.

Once again, however, the Panthers answered in torrid fashion, with Humphreys hooking up with the dynamic Floyd for a 24-yard TD aerial that made it 42-12 at 7:56.

Early in the fourth quarter, Isaiah Tomes hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Humphreys that made it 49-12 — prompting the KHSAA-mandated running clock.

DC's final score of the night came on Humphreys' 38-yard scoring strike to Renfrow at 4:43.

With just over two minutes remaining, Catholic's Hunter Monroe returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to account for the final margin.

"Our defense played great up front and I was just proud of our entire unit," Brannon said. "We not only played good defense against an explosive offensive team, we got a few takeaways during the course of the game and that was great to see.

"This was just a great overall team effort by our guys and I'm really proud of them."

Daviess County finished with 611 yards of total offense. Evans led the Panthers' running game with 32 yards on six carries, and Floyd had a trio of TD receptions.

Owensboro Catholic finished 248 yards of total offense. Clancy was 6-of-13 through the air for 83 yards, and Mundy led all rushers with 58 yards on eight carries.

Both teams are in action at home next week, with Daviess County playing host to City-County rival Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic entertaining Union County.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0-6-6-7 — 19

DAVIESS COUNTY 14-14-14-14 — 56

DC-Garner 1 run (Higgs kick)

DC-Floyd 76 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

DC-Evans 6 run (Higgs kick)

OC-Mundy 2 run (kick failed)

DC-Floyd 32 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

DC-Dees 20 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

OC-Clancy 2 run (pass failed)

DC-Floyd 34 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

DC-Tomes 14 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

DC-Renfrow 38 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

OC-Monroe 80 KO return (Frick kick)