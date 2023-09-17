Humpback Whales Feast in Waters Near Cape Cod

Birds swarmed a humpback whale pod as they feasted in the waters off Provincetown, Massachusetts, on September 13, video from whale watcher Debra Trager shows.

Trager told Storyful she saw over 100 whales during the excursion to the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, including 116 humpbacks and 30 minks.

“The most amazing part of it was the birds landing and walking on the whales faces,” Trager said.

Another group of whale watchers got a similar up-close view of a pod feeding in the Cape Cod area the following day. Credit: Debra Trager via Storyful