Hummels says Dortmund future is still open

Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels takes part in a training session ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Veteran Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels says no decision has yet been taken on his future at the club beyond this season.

Dortmund visit Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday boasting a 1-0 lead. What happens in July when his contract expires has not yet crossed Hummels' mind.

The 35-year-old told a news conference on Monday: "I want to decide really late. The club have agreed to that."

Dortmund announced on Friday that fellow stalwart Marco Reus will leave the club at the end of the season.

Hummels, who has had a mixed campaign after being recalled and then dropped by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, said there are several factors to whether he stays at Dortmund, moves elsewhere or even retires.

"I want to see what signals my body gives me. My private life is also an issue. I have to think about my son, who starts school in the summer. That's important to me," added the 2014 World Cup winner, who also lifted two Bundesliga titles in his first Dortmund spell and three at Bayern Munich.

He returned to Dortmund in 2019 and could face his former side in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1.