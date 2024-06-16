Hummels: Roma enter race for legendary Dortmund centre-back

Roma have reportedly been in contact with the representatives of legendary former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich centre-back Mats Hummels, according to reports in Italy on Sunday morning.

The 2014 World Cup winner and recent Champions League finalist will officially leave Dortmund at the end of June upon the expiry of his contract. He will then become a free agent ahead of the summer transfer window.

Roma in contact with Hummels

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and TMW, Giallorossi director Florent Ghisolfi has been in contact with Hummels’s entourage to sound out the possibility of a move to the Italian capital this summer.

Though Hummels had been earning a reported €3.7m per season in Germany, his wages are not seen as a major stumbling block, due to the fact that he will be available on a free transfer.

There are even suggestions that the salary requests could be reduced if Roma are willing to offer a two-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.

TMW suggest that Hummels joining Roma could provide Daniele De Rossi with the option to switch to a three-man defence with Evan Ndicka and Gianluca Mancini, or with the option to improve the quality of his favoured back four.