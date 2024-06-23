Hummels: Newly-promoted Como preparing surprise offer for Germany legend – report

Newly-promoted Como are reportedly planning to submit an offer to legendary former Borussia Dortmund defender and 2014 World Cup winner Mats Hummels, according to reports on Sunday afternoon.

The 35-year-old centre-back is set to leave Dortmund at the end of the month after 13 years at Signal Iduna Park, split across two spells.

Como prepare contract offer for Hummels

Two other Serie A sides, namely Roma and Napoli, have already expressed an interest in picking up Hummels on a free transfer this summer, however, Footmercato report that Serie B runners-up Como have also been in contact with the veteran defender.

In fact, the French outlet suggest that Como are prepared to make an offer to Hummels for a contract worth €3m per season plus bonuses. The length of the potential contract has not yet been specified.

Como have several high-profile names in and around the club, as former Arsenal and Barcelona winer Cesc Fabregas is currently serving as assistant coach to Osian Roberts, while Thierry Henry is a minority shareholder in the club.