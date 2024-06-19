Hummels: Napoli want to fight Roma for Borussia Dortmund veteran

Napoli are reportedly considering entering the race with Roma for experienced Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.

The 35-year-old German centre back is ready to leave the Bundesliga giants on a free transfer at the end of this month and is keen to remain in Europe, uninterested in the idea of heading off to Saudi Arabia or the MLS.

Daniele De Rossi’s Roma have been targeting Hummels for weeks now, keen to add the veteran defender to their squad as they push for a return to the Champions League, believing him to be the perfect replacement for Chris Smalling.

Napoli look to Hummels

Page 19 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Napoli are seriously considering competing with Roma for Hummels, wanting to bolster Antonio Conte’s defence as they look to bounce back from their miserable 2023-24 season.

Mallorca are also on the hunt for the 35-year-old centre back and some reports suggest that personal terms have been agreed ahead of his departure from Borussia Dortmund.