Hummels makes fun of new club speculation

Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates after the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes stadium. Robert Michael/dpa

Mats Hummels has made fun of speculation on his future after his Borussia Dortmund contract was not renewed.

Defender Hummels posted a photo of himself in a gym on Instagram, saying: "Difficult to find a shirt for sport which doesn't lead to stupid rumours."

The 2014 World Cup winner was wearing a blue shirt which according to broadcasters Sport1 appeared to be a Greece shirt from Eureo 2012. Germany beat Greece in the quarter-finals of that tournament, with Hummels part of the German team.

Dortmund said on Friday that they are not renewing the contract of the 35-year-old. He has since been linked with Roma, AC Milan, Mallorca, and the Saudi Pro League.