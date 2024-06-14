Hummels leaves Dortmund after 13 years and 508 games

Mats Hummels played the full 90 minutes of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid this month [Getty Images]

Defender Mats Hummels will leave Borussia Dortmund after 13 years and 508 appearances across two spells.

The 35-year-old reached the Champions League final with Dortmund in 2012-13 and this year, when they lost to Real Madrid.

Manager Edin Terzic left Dortmund on Thursday after asking the club to terminate his contract.

Hummels told the club website: "It was a huge honour and joy for me to have played for BVB for so long and to have been part of the journey from 13th place in January 2008 to what Borussia Dortmund represents today.

"This club and its fans are something very special - and for me even more than that."

Hummels joined Dortmund from Bayern on loan in 2008 before signing permanently the following year.

He won successive Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.

He rejoined Bayern in 2016, but won the German Cup again after returning to Dortmund in 2019.

Hummels also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.