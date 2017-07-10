Bundesliga: Mats Hummels certain Bayern Munich are stronger

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels is not familiar with Corentin Tolisso, but is sure Bayern Munich have improved going into 2017-18.

Mats Hummels is certain Bayern Munich are stronger after their activity in the transfer market.

The former Borussia Dortmund defender, who was one of the German champions' signings in 2016, has been impressed by the club's additions this year.

Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry have been added to Carlo Ancelotti's squad, while Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy joined from Hoffenheim in deals that were confirmed back in January.

And Hummels is not ruling out another addition for Bayern if the club's hierarchy can find a player that will help them reach "another level".

Douglas Costa is set to join Juventus, while Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso retired at the end of last season, but the 28-year-old is confident Bayern have improved.

"I think the guys we did get will of course make us stronger," he said after Bayern's 9-1 away friendly victory over FSV Erlangen-Bruck on Sunday.

"I have to admit I don't know a lot about Tolisso. Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule I already know from the national team. Serge Gnabry as well.

"Wow, I really played with all three already and because of that I am quite certain that they will help us further.

"I don't know exactly what is planned on the market, but I read in the news that something is moving or something will be moving. Until there are facts I also can't say anything.

"We are definitely set up pretty good and if there was another player that could help us to reach another level then I am pretty sure the people in power will know that."