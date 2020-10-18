Humbling loss to Steelers show the Browns still have many hills to climb

Pittsburgh is famous for its hilly topography. The Cleveland Browns’ Week 6 visit to Pittsburgh shows just how many of those hills the young Browns still have to climb before they’re ready to take down the Steelers.

The Steelers completely dominated Kevin Stefanski’s Browns and it started from the opening drive. Mike Tomlin’s team put down some tack strips and speed bumps all over those gnarly hills, and it overwhelmed Baker Mayfield and the Browns from even getting out of neutral.

The Browns slid back down the hill, pushed down by the freight train that was the Steelers. These are the games the Browns need to prove they can win, but they’re not there yet. Pittsburgh made sure of that with a thoroughly prepared, well-executed evisceration of the visitors from Cleveland.

There was any number of ways the Steelers cruised to victory. The bottom line is, Pittsburgh demonstrated they were a better team on both sides of the ball. After four wins in a row, the Browns got a hard reality check from a team that consistently knows how to win.

That’s the target. Time for the Browns to get back to climbing the hill and avoiding all the obstacles and the reverse gear.

