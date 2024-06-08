'It was humbling' - Kobbie Mainoo reacts to England boos after Iceland loss

Kobbie Mainoo admitted England's defeat to Iceland was 'humbling', but insisted the surprise loss could benefit his side in the long term.

The Three Lions will head to Euro 2024 following a run of one win in their last five games, with Friday's 1-0 defeat at Wembley their latest setback. Jon Thorsteinsson scored at the end of a swift counter attack with only 12 minutes on the clock and the visitors were able to comfortable see out the victory.

At full-time, disgruntled fans made their opinions known by booing England off on what was meant to be a celebratory occasion before Gareth Southgate and his squad head to Germany for the tournament finals.

But when asked if the boos will negatively impact the England squad, Mainoo replied: "Not at all! We know the quality we have in the changing room and now we just have to show the fans we're good enough and we can compete in Germany.

"I think going into a tournament after a loss can be a good thing. We've got a point to prove now to ourselves really because we know we're better than that and play a lot better football.

"It was humbling and we have to come together now. We've got a chip on our shoulder and have to come together and have the motivation now to go into that first game and prove a point.

"I think, so if we're not winning we’re learning. Any chance to learn is a good opportunity and better now than in nine days."

Mainoo played the full 90 minutes in midfield alongside Declan Rice, earning his third cap for England at senior level.

The Manchester United teenager has been handed the number 25 shirt for Euro 2024. The Three Lions begin their group stage campaign against Serbia on June 16, while they will face Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25.