Humbled Von Miller DM'd George Kittle after epic pancake block in 49ers-Rams

George Kittle is one of the few players in the NFL that has gotten the better of eight-time Pro Bowl selection Von Miller.

Kittle joined Miller on the "Von Cast" Thursday from Super Bow LVII Radio Row in Phoenix, where the Buffalo Bills linebacker introduced the 49ers' tight end by recalling a story of the time that he messaged Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk after the two combined to pancake-block the then-Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher in a matchup with San Francisco during the 2021 season.

"We have a little history on the football field," Miller said at the top of the interview. "George gave me my very first pancake in the league that I've ever experienced in my life. That thought was on my mind so much, that when I got back to LA, I got on Instagram and I DM'd these guys. I DM'd you and [Kyle Juszczyk], it probably was four o'clock in the morning, I'm in the bed like 'I gotta hit these guys.'

"I started to see if I had the cell phone (number) and I didn't so I'm like 'I gotta DM these guys' ... I said 'man, you got me, but you had your bodyguard with you' and you were like 'I always keep my guy with me.' That's just part of it. If you've ever played the game long enough, s--t happens."

Miller, admittedly, couldn't break free of Kittle, who eventually put him on his back after receiving help from his 'bodyguard' Juszczyk.

"I remember at the very end I was trying to wiggle out and fall on my side and you had the grip and I was like 'ah f--k,' " Miller said.

Although Kittle and the 49ers overpowered the Rams during the 2021 regular season, Los Angeles got the last laugh, defeating San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game before winning Super Bowl LVI.

