'Humbled' Docherty agrees new Dundee contract

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has signed a new deal saying he is "humbled that the club approached me for a contract extension".

The 53-year-old former Aberdeen assistant took charge after their promotion to the top flight last summer and led them to a sixth-place finish.

Docherty, who is on a rolling contract, said: "My ambitions are matched by the ambitions of the club.

"We want to take the success of last season and to improve us and make us even better."

The former Stirling Albion midfielder was nominated for manager of the year awards by PFA Scotland and the Scottish Football Writers last season.

"I said last season that one of my most important signings was Stuart Taylor, my assistant manager, who I brought in and he has had such an influence on the team," he added.