Humble SeSay nabs top state honor

COLUMBUS — Rashid SeSay's ability is easy to see on the gridiron.

The West Muskingum senior needs little space to make a big play, no matter the opponent.

His memorable season landed him another accolade on Tuesday, as SeSay shared the Division V State Offensive Player of the Year honor with Germantown Valley View's Caden Henson.

The Division IV and V teams were selected by the Ohio Prep Sportswriter Association, with Division II and III to be released on Wednesday.

SeSay totaled 1,060 yards and 27 TDs on 136 carries and 28 catches for 454 yards with eight scores, while throwing a pair of TDs and returning two kickoffs for scores in the regular season. He even made 55 tackles and had a pick six to highlight his defensive contributions.

The All-Ohio first team running back also finished the season by scoring a Muskingum Valley League record of 42 TDs.

West Muskingum's Rashid Sesay drags a defender for extra yards during a win over Morgan. SeSay was tabbed Ohio's Division V Co-Offensive Player of the Year after his record-breaking season.

It's another accomplishment for SeSay, and a source of "pride" for West M coach Nate Brownrigg and the program.

"I'm proud of the work he has done over the past four years and proud of his performance on the field (one of the best ever)," Brownrigg said. "I'm proud of the leader and teammate he is and proud of the young man and person he is – humble. He's the first to credit his teammates and offensive line for his accomplishments. He has been a great example of the values of our program and set new standards for what can be accomplished."

A combination of dedication and humility kept SeSay working. Those traits were among the reasons he continued his rise.

While a college decision looms, Brownrigg noted the postseason honors have opened more opportunities, including some Division I contacts.

"His success and improvement can be attributed to his work ethic and his unselfish desire to do any and everything he can to help his team," Brownrigg said. "He was relentless in the weight room, building his body into one of the best athletes this area has ever had, while maintaining excellent grades and working some part time jobs. It showed his great responsibility and maturity."

His example is one Brownrigg will use to teach present and future Tornadoes. SeSay showed the possibilities by combining his talent with a steady drive.

"I think this can inspire players in our program to continue to "buy in" to the core values of the program. Rashid did and was able to accomplish great things (for his team and as an individual)," Brownrigg remarked. "As far as players in the area, I think that it can also inspire them to work the same way and shows that these types of awards and recognition are possible despite being from smaller schools or a lesser known area."

There was plenty of local talent recognized by writers throughout the state. In Division IV, Sheridan senior offensive lineman Cole Davis made first team All-Ohio, while Sheridan senior quarterback Caden Sheridan and senior wide receiver AJ Winders and Morgan senior quarterback Logan Niceswanger and senior wide receiver Kole Searl made second team.

Senior Cole Davis leads the way for quarterback Caden Sheridan on a pass play during Sheridan's 42-0 win against Gallipolis Gallia Academy in a Division IV, Region 15 quarterfinal on Nov. 3. Davis made first team All-Ohio and Caden Sheridan was a second-team selection in Division IV for the Generals.

Davis, the Southeast District Division IV lineman of the year, was a stalwart on both lines for the Generals, while Winders had 39 catches for 694 yards with seven TDs and Sheridan had more than 2,000 yards of offense and accounted for 26 TDs, including 1,555 yards passing with 16 TDs and 487 yards and 10 TDs on the ground.

Niceswanger threw for 2,048 with 21 scores and had 710 yards and 17 TDs on the ground and Searl had a school-record 1,027 yards receiving on 71 receptions and scored 10 times for the Raiders.

Cambridge senior wide receiver Devin Ogle, Philo senior defensive lineman Drew Wright and Maysville senior punter Wesley Armstead were on third team.

Wright had 52 tackles, 14 for a loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles (tying a school record), three pass breakups and three fumble recoveries; Ogle had 89 receptions for 1,425 yards and 14 TDs and broke five school records, including receptions for a career and season, receiving yards for a career and season and TDs in a career with 29 for the Bobcats; and Armstead averaged nearly 38.5 yards per punt

Honorable mention included Philo senior defensive back Seth Henning and junior quarterback Talon Preston, Maysville junior linebacker Logan Wilhite and junior defensive back Mat Harper and Sheridan senior defensive back Justin Munyan and junior linebacker Shawn Griffey.

Also in Division V, West M senior offensive lineman Mike Farley and Coshocton senior defensive back Antwone Johns were on the second team and Ridgewood junior linebacker Aiden Sparger was named to the third team.

Farley was the leader of a senior-laden offensive line for the Tornadoes; Johns had 80 tackles and five forced fumbles for the Redskins; and Sparger collected 66 tackles and eight for a loss for the Generals.

West M junior quarterback Jake Anton, sophomore kicker Silas Kuhn, senior defensive lineman Colin Thornton and junior linebacker Carter Winland, New Lexington senior wide receiver Jerek Braglin, senior defensive lineman Jack Wright, senior defensive back Chase Dumolt and junior defensive back Bentley Hanson, Meadowbrook junior wide receiver Nick Norman, senior offensive lineman Zayden Yeagle and senior linebacker Noah Farley, Coshocton senior running backs Israel Rice and Riley Woodie and senior offensive lineman Ellzye Smith and Ridgewood senior running back Dyllan Austin, senior offensive lineman Cam Stanton and junior defensive lineman Logan Sesser received honorable mention.

