‘Humble’ Neymar is easy to coach, says PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed Neymar is “humble” and that the Brazilian has been easy to coach since joining Paris Saint-Germain.

The 29-year-old will feature against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

And Pochettino has been pleasantly surprised since working alongside one of the game’s finest talents.

“It’s so easy with Neymar because you don’t need to do too much,” Pochettino told the Guardian. “From day one, he’s been very open to work. He’s very humble, he listens and always accepts all the instructions in a very good way.

“Brazilian players have something special inside. They love to play football because it’s like a dance. They play like they are dancing. Ronaldinho was my team-mate when I was a PSG player and now Neymar. They need to feel good, to feel happy to perform in the best way.”

Pochettino also added that he is delighted with the off-the-ball work of his team, after they knocked out Bayern Munich on away goals in the Champions League quarter-finals.

“They are fantastic players and the quality is there you can appreciate,” he said to BT Sport after the match.

“They work so hard and I’m so happy. Our job is to try and put this type of talent that are geniuses, to work like a team, to make effort without the ball.

“With the ball they are fantastic but to be a real team is the challenge for us and we’re so happy about that.”

PSG will face Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semis, with the Premier League side ahead after the first leg.

Pochettino acknowledged that despite his low-key demeanour on the touchline, being at this stage of the Champions League is always a stressful and exciting encounter, with PSG hoping to go one better this year.

“During the game we were really focused. It was a tough match, [I’m] really happy because the players deserve the credit.

“After three months working here we’re showing [up] in this type of game; if you win and qualify for the semi-final it’s an amazing moment for us.

“I am calm outside but inside you are always with the stress of the competition. It’s the adrenaline we love to feel.”

PSG also remain in the hunt for the Ligue 1 title once more, with Lille currently leading the way in what is a four-team race this year.

