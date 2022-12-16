Brock Purdy humbly credits 49ers QBs Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance for success

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years.

After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.

Purdy, as humble as ever, placed all the credit on the quarterbacks before him, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, for his success at the position.

"It's special and everything, but honestly I'm just another component, another piece to this team in terms of a guy coming in and doing what he's asked of," Purdy told reporters after the game. "I'm a quarterback, I have to make decisions, I trust in how the coaches teach me throughout the week, I just try and get the ball out to the guys on time, and honestly, man, I don't think Jimmy and Trey get enough credit for what they've done.

"I'm just now coming on the scene, where these guys have been here throughout the offseason for Trey, and then Jimmy coming in and leading these guys and winning. For me to come in, I just want to continue what they got rolling. A big credit to Jimmy and Trey for what they've done, especially in the quarterback room, for the team, and I'm just trying to do my part in terms of where we're at now in the season.

"So, definitely not 'all praise to Brock' and 'what Brock's done.' Those guys, they deserve all the credit. I appreciate those guys."

Purdy's leadership and maturity at such a young age have captured his teammates and coaches' attention ever since he replaced an injured Garoppolo in the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

After being thrust into an almost unthinkable situation as a seventh-round draft pick in his first season, the artist formerly known as "Mr. Irrelevant" is achieving great things and impressing everyone on and off the field.