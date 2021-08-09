Human Rights Campaign Hires Firm To Probe Its President's Work For Andrew Cuomo

The Human Rights Campaign has hired an outside law firm to investigate whether the organization’s president, Alphonso David, inappropriately helped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) push back against sexual harassment allegations.

“This investigation ― which will take no longer than 30 days, will include consideration of whether Alphonso David’s actions aligned with HRC’s mission and values, as well as with professional and ethics standards,” reads an email to HRC staff that Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson — board chairs for HRC and the HRC Foundation, respectively — sent Monday morning. HuffPost obtained a copy of the email.

“Alphonso David will be fully cooperating and has welcomed the investigation,” they said.

David was part of Cuomo’s tight inner circle, serving as his counsel from 2015 to 2019.

The New York attorney general’s office last week released a bombshell report detailing its investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the governor, and David appeared to have played a significant role in Cuomo’s efforts to discredit his accusers.

