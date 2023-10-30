Human reproduction in space one step closer with development of mouse embryos on ISS

A microscope image of mouse embryos after they had returned from space - Teruhiko Wakayama/University of Yamanashi

Mouse embryos have been grown in microgravity on the International Space Station (ISS) in the first hint that humans may be able to reproduce in space.

Japanese researchers sent frozen embryos to the space station where they were thawed to see if they would develop normally despite differences in gravity and radiation.

The embryos turned into blastocysts - cells that eventually develop into the foetus and placenta, the scientists found.

In a joint statement released by the University of Yamanashi and the Riken Research Institute in Japan, scientists said it was “the first-ever study that shows mammals may be able to thrive in space”.

The team were forced to stop the experiment on day four because that would be the time an embryo must be implanted into a mother for gestation. But in future experiments they are keen to find out if live offspring could be born.

An illustration of the process of development of mouse embryos to blastocysts under microgravity on the ISS

Prof Teruhiko Wakayama, of the University of Yamanashi’s Advanced Biotechnology Centre, told The Telegraph he was planning to apply to conduct further experiments on the ISS.

“We need research that will allow us to have children safely for when the time comes to live in space,” he said.

“We are planning to conduct an experiment on the ISS to create the same environment as the uterus to see if a blastocyst can be implanted there, and will observe the following development.

“I would also like to conduct an experiment in which astronauts freeze blastocysts that have been cultured for four days on the ISS, bring them back to the ground, thaw them and implant them in female mice to see if they produce offspring.”

Previous experiments on the ISS had suggested that reproduction in space would be impossible. Rats and mice sent to the station to see if they would mate and produce offspring failed to produce any pups.

Studies conducted on Russia’s Mir space station also showed that microgravity seemed to have a negative impact on the embryos and eggs of several species, including salamanders and sea urchins.

On Earth, humans are protected from deadly space radiation by the planet’s magnetic field, and although the ISS sits within the field, it still gets bombarded by more radiation than on Earth.

The European Space Agency estimates that in just one week on the ISS, astronauts are exposed to the equivalent of one year’s exposure on the ground.

However, the Japanese team, who have been working with the Japan Aerospace Space Agency, previously sent freeze-dried sperm to the ISS for six years and found that it could produce healthy offspring on its return to Earth.

Images and data demonstrating the quality of blastocysts developed in microgravity on the space station

And although simulated microgravity experiments on Earth suggested that embryos would not develop normally, the tests on the space station proved successful.

When the blastocysts were returned to Earth for analysis, scientists found no significant differences in DNA or genes.

The researchers do not know if changes in gravity could fundamentally affect how the embryo will go on to develop, perhaps making twins more likely.

Prof Wakayama added: “The foetus cells gather in one place in the blastocyst, resulting in the birth of a single baby from a single embryo. Perhaps gravity keeps them in one place.

“If the cells are not concentrated in one place, it may happen for humans to have identical twins, just as armadillos, for example, which have cells dispersed in four locations.

“This may lead to an increased burden on the foetuses as well as the mother with an increased risk of miscarriage.”

The new research was published in the journal iScience.