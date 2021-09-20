Human remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest match description of Gabby Petito, FBI says
The FBI on Monday surrounded the Southwest Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and executed a search warrant.
Coroner confirms a body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest, but no further details have been released
Investigators are working around the clock to find answers for Gabby Petito's family after finding remains they say are consistent with Petito's description. The community is doing everything it can to lift up the Petito family.
Authorities are continuing to look for a Florida man following the apparent discovery of his girlfriend's body in Wyoming after she went missing on a cross country trip
FBI agents executed a search warrant at the home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan spoke with Laura Podesta on "CBSN AM" about what happened at the house and what unsealed court papers are revealing about the case.
The FBI said that remains found near Grand Teton National Park match the description of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing on September 11.
The FBI on Monday has surrounded the Southwest Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and is executing a search warrant.
Former FBI agent-turned-South Florida attorney Stuart Kaplan speaks about the Gabby Petito case.
Investigators left the scene where they had been searching for Gabby Petito for days, and where they found human remains that they believe are hers.
The FBI executed a search warrant at the home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who hasn't been seen in days. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan reports from outside the home in North Port, Florida. Then Kathy Guider, a former FBI agent and vice president of operations at Veracity IIR, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the investigation.
"We are all in shock. I hope the community shows up. I hope the world shows up.”
Authorities: Body 'consistent with description' of Gabby Petito discovered in Wyoming
