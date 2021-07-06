Human Baseball Player Double Jumps Live On Camera
Look, I’m Australian and know almost nothing about the sport of baseball, but I know enough about it—and the human beings playing it—to know that this is not normal.
Here is Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, jumping not only higher than a man has any business doing, but doing it in a way that defies belief.
Gravity follows the law of @tatis_jr. pic.twitter.com/UIiRazPzSx
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 6, 2021
As that video shows, that man just double jumped. He jumped once, really high, then at the apex of his original leap kicked his legs like he was swimming and got a little higher. Not off a wall or a teammate, just...while he was already in the air.
Oh and while doing all that he still managed to make the catch, then land again safely. I think the pitcher’s face sums it all up.
As we have explored on this website previously, games are better with double jumps. Now we know sports highlights are as well.