'Human accordion' Mo Omonode proves his worth for Purdue football

WEST LAFAYETTE — A human accordion, Purdue football defensive coordinator Kevin Kane called him.

That accordion also is nearly 300 pounds with the strength of a bull and the speed of a gazelle.

Package it all together and you get sophomore defensive tackle Mo Omonode, whose lack of height scared off major college recruiters despite the numerous positive attributes.

"He's got an extremely high motor and he prides himself on running to the ball," Kane said of Omonode. "You see it. That hasn't been just this fall. This spring, we saw his motor when he'll break the stack on a pass and be the first D-lineman there every time.

"He's like a human accordion. His body can bend in different ways that you've never seen and he finds himself around the ball."

The lack of scholarship offers in high school had Omonode doubting whether he was power-five football material, but he got reassurance from an old friend.

Yanni Karlaftis played alongside Omonode at West Lafayette High School and in his first season playing for the Purdue Boilermakers. Karlaftis had now seen Big Ten football and he'd seen Omonode and he let his former high school teammate know his personal evaluation.

"He was going through the college process and wasn't really sure where to go just because big schools like this weren't really pressing him," Karlaftis recalled. "Me, being a year already in college and seeing, alright, I played with Mo the year before and now I'm playing with these guys, I'm like, no, you can come (to Purdue) and be just fine."

Last week was an ode to those high school glory days when Karlaftis, Omonode, Purdue backup quarterback Kyle Adams, Purdue kicker Kyle Adams and former Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis were helping the Red Devils win a state championship in 2018.

Yanni Karlaftis earned his first career start against Illinois and lined up behind Omonode in Purdue's defense. The duo had a throwback moment when they teamed up to take down Illinois running back Josh McCray in the backfield, one of two tackles for Omonode last Saturday.

"That reminds me of back at West Side for sure," Omonode said. "We got a picture, it was one where we tackled McCray and that's one of my favorite pictures of all time."

Omonode has been a constant in the defensive line rotation during his first two seasons at Purdue.

Had it not been for former Purdue defensive coordinator Mark Hagen extending an opportunity to Omonode to stay in his hometown, he'd probably be suiting up for Arkansas State on Saturdays.

Instead, he's become a staple for a Purdue defensive line that has been one of the team's strong suits this season.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 'Human accordion' Mo Omonode proves his worth for Purdue football