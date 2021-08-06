Hulu's Dopesick trailer sets up the tragic tale of America's opioid crisis

Michael Keaton in Dopesick

The first trailer for Hulu’s new drama miniseries, Dopesick, presents all of the exploitative and harrowing aspects of the country’s opioid crisis, laying out a scene where one big pharmaceutical has plenty to gain at the cost of working people’s lives.

Dopesick examines how one company, Purdue Pharma, triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s opioid addiction crisis, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA. Michael Keaton stars as Dr. Samuel Finnix, who approaches his practice with kindness and compassion and is wary of the drug’s addictive effects. Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Unbelievable) stars as one of his patients, a miner who turns to Oxycontin in order to subdue the pains of everyday life. Then there’s the big bad pill pushers, with Michael Stuhlbarg playing Purdue senior executive Richard Sackler, and Will Poulter playing a company representative. The last major player in this story is Rosario Dawson, who plays the DEA agent who uncovers the drug’s fatal effects within the community. Dopesick also stars Peter Sarsgaard and John Hoogenakker, with guest stars Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman.

The limited series is based on journalist Beth Macy’s book of the same name, which focuses on central Appalachia as the center of the crisis. Dopesick is written by Danny Strong, the Emmy-winning creator of Empire (although this writer will always know him as Jonathan Levinson from Buffy The Vampire Slayer), who executive produces the series with Keaton, John Goldwyn (Dexter), Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo), Macy, and Karen Rosenfelt (The Twilight Saga). Oscar winner Barry Levinson (Rain Man) is on as the director for the miniseries.

Dopesick premieres on Hulu on October 13.