Hulu Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Dopesick’, ‘The Great’ & ‘Animaniacs’

Hulu unveiled the upcoming release dates for its fall schedule including the return of favorite originals The Great and Animaniacs, as well as freshman series Dopesick, from Empire’s Danny Strong.

First up is the eight-episode limited series Dopesick— based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book— which gives viewers an ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It stars Michael Keaton, Ray McKinnon, Rosario Dawson, and Peter Sarsgaard, among others. It premieres on Oct. 13.

Season 2 of the period dramedy The Great will be released on Nov. 19. with Gillian Anderson joining the cast as Catherine’s (Elle Fanning) mother, Joana. And Hulu is teasing a tumultuous season as Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of “liberating” a country that doesn’t want to be.

On Nov. 5, the wacky Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back with a 13-episode season 2 of Animaniacs.

Other release dates include lots of foodie content. Bakers Dozen (premiering Oct. 7) follows 13 amateur bakers as they battle against seasoned professionals for the coveted top spot, hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley.

The Next Thing You Eat is a six-episode docuseries that explores the future of food from chef David Chang and Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville premiering Oct. 21.

And Padma Lakshi has Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition premiering on Nov. 4, about her journey traveling across the U.S. highlighting the unique traditions of different immigrant cultures as part of this four-part special.

