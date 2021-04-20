The NFL’s RedZone channel has proved to be a popular way for viewers to watch NFL games for more than a decade and it will be available on a new outlet in 2021.

The NFL announced that they have reached a deal with Hulu to carry RedZone and the NFL Network. The channels will be available to Hulu’s live television subscribers by August 1.

Exexutive vice president and COO of NFL Media Hans Schroeder said in a statement that the deal fits the league’s goal of “broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content.”

The move to may also persuade some who have resisted dropping cable television to cut the cord as streaming can now provide access to local games as well as the offerings on ESPN, NFL Network, and RedZone.

Hulu reaches deal to carry NFL Network, RedZone originally appeared on Pro Football Talk