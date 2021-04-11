Hulu commercial, comp picks, performance-based pay and other Rams news

It is the end of another week on the NFL offseason and we take another trip around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals. Next up are the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthew Stafford won't predict 5,000 passing yards

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Stafford has had a 5,000-yard passing season before. Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman believe Stafford will do it this year because of the offensive system. Stafford, though, isn't willing to say he can do it.

Potential comp picks in 2022 less than hoped

The Los Angeles Rams have lost several free agents this offseason, which should net them compensatory picks in 2022. However, it appears they will not get high comp picks. None is projected to be higher than the fourth round as of now.

Aaron Donald in new Hulu commmercial

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

In the offseason, NFL fans reach for any news and information. Rams fans get a little extra of their defensive star, Aaron Donald. He is featured in a new Hulu commercial playing tennis before his racket crashes to the ground in many pieces because he can watch everything on Hulu.

Austin Corbett leads Rams in bonus money for playing time

(AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

NFL teams had $8.5 million to disperse to players as performance-based pay. That goes out to players based on salary and playing time. Lower-paid players who play a lot get more money. For the Rams, it was offensive lineman Austin Corbett who got the most for the Rams, earning more than $570,000 in extra cash.

Rams meet with Eli Stove

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

