Hulst Cyclo-cross World Cup: Betsema takes solo win
Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the fourth round of UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst on Sunday, beating series leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) by 1:02 as world champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) finished third at 1:09.
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
0:53:06
2
Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
0:01:02
3
Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
0:01:09
4
Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
0:01:26
5
Blanka Kata Vas (Hun) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus
0:01:57
6
Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
0:02:10
7
Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
0:02:22
8
Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
0:02:23
9
Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
0:02:41
10
Fem Van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
0:02:50