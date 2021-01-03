Hulst Cyclo-cross World Cup: Betsema takes solo win

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the fourth round of UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst on Sunday, beating series leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) by 1:02 as world champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) finished third at 1:09.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal

0:53:06

2

Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions

0:01:02

3

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

0:01:09

4

Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777

0:01:26

5

Blanka Kata Vas (Hun) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus

0:01:57

6

Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld

0:02:10

7

Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

0:02:22

8

Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan

0:02:23

9

Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads

0:02:41

10

Fem Van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal

0:02:50

