Hull sign Cartwright & Stewart for rest of season

Jed Cartwright is the son of next season's Hull boss John Cartwright [Getty Images]

Super League strugglers Hull FC have gone down under in a bid to turn round their dreadful season with two Australian signings - Jed Cartwright and Treigh Stewart.

Forward Cartwright, 27, is the son of John Cartwright, who was appointed on 21 May as the club's coach for next season.

Cartwright has joined from Newcastle Knights on an 18-month contract.

Full-back Stewart, 23, has also signed an 18-month deal, which ties the pair to Humberside to at least the end of the 2025 season.

The pair have secured a release from their respective clubs in Australia - and, pending successful visa applications, are expected to arrive in England as soon as possible.

Hull, who have won just once in 13 league games this season, sit second bottom of the table, ahead of London Broncos, the only side they have beaten this season.

Having sacked Tony Smith in early April, then appointed Richie Myler as director of rugby, the Black and Whites have now lost their last 10 league games.

But they do have four home games to come in their next five, although they are against Leeds, Warrington, Hull KR and Wigan.

"We’ve been keeping a close eye on both Jed and Treigh for some time," said Myler.

“Jed brings some real size and power to our back-row options. He’s joining us at a great age heading into the prime years of his career.

“Treigh is a really exciting prospect. Our competition for places for the full-back position is a mouth-watering thought."