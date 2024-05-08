Hull KR's Gildart out for six weeks with injury

Oliver Gildart will miss Hull KR's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors after suffering a knee injury that requires surgery.

The former Wigan player limped out of the warm-up before the game against St Helens on Saturday and is expected to be out for six weeks.

Rovers face Wigan, against who Gildart scored a try when the Robins won a Super League meeting 26-10 last month, on 18 May.

Gildart's injury led to Jack Broadbent being called into the team five minutes before the start, and the 23-year-old Castleford loanee marked his debut with a try.

The Robins have had a fine start to the season, sitting joint-top with five other clubs after that win over world champions Wigan and last weekend's 40-20 thrashing of early pace-setters St Helens.

The centre is also a serious doubt for the Challenge Cup final on June 8, should Rovers make it.

In March, Gildart was also hospitalised with a neck injury in the Challenge Cup win over Salford Red Devils, missing four games in the aftermath.