Hull KR thrash Saints to go level on points at top

Betfred Super League

Hull KR (16) 40

Tries: May, Lewis, Broadbent, Hiku, Litten, Hadley, Hall Goals: Lewis (6)

St Helens (14) 20

Tries: Welsby, Blake, Hurrell (2) Goals: Percival (2)

Hull KR underlined their Super League title credentials by dominating St Helens.

A week after beating reigning champions Wigan, the Robins ran in seven tries against the meanest defence in the competition.

Scrum-half Mikey Lewis scored a try, orchestrated three others and kicked superbly to cap a marvellous team effort from the Humberside outfit, who join Saints among six teams tied on 14 points at the top.

Konrad Hurrell scored two tries for Saints, who had led in the first half and had previously conceded only 70 points from nine games.

Hull KR: Evalds, Burgess, Hiku, Broadbent, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Hadley, James Batchelor, Minchella

Interchanges: Parcell, Luckley, Storton, Tanginoa

St Helens: Welsby, Ritson, Hurrell, Percival, Blake, Lomax, Dodd, Mata'utia, Mbye, Lees, Whitley, Joe Batchelor, Knowles

Interchanges: Clark, Bell, Sironen, Delaney

Sin bin: Knowles (16)

Referee: Chris Kendall.