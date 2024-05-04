Hull KR thrash Saints to go level on points at top
Betfred Super League
Hull KR (16) 40
Tries: May, Lewis, Broadbent, Hiku, Litten, Hadley, Hall Goals: Lewis (6)
St Helens (14) 20
Tries: Welsby, Blake, Hurrell (2) Goals: Percival (2)
Hull KR underlined their Super League title credentials by dominating St Helens.
A week after beating reigning champions Wigan, the Robins ran in seven tries against the meanest defence in the competition.
Scrum-half Mikey Lewis scored a try, orchestrated three others and kicked superbly to cap a marvellous team effort from the Humberside outfit, who join Saints among six teams tied on 14 points at the top.
Konrad Hurrell scored two tries for Saints, who had led in the first half and had previously conceded only 70 points from nine games.
More to follow
Hull KR: Evalds, Burgess, Hiku, Broadbent, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Hadley, James Batchelor, Minchella
Interchanges: Parcell, Luckley, Storton, Tanginoa
St Helens: Welsby, Ritson, Hurrell, Percival, Blake, Lomax, Dodd, Mata'utia, Mbye, Lees, Whitley, Joe Batchelor, Knowles
Interchanges: Clark, Bell, Sironen, Delaney
Sin bin: Knowles (16)
Referee: Chris Kendall.