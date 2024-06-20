Hull KR edge Castleford after late Litten drop-goal

Hull KR have now won six of their past seven Super League games [SWPix.com]

Betfred Super League

Castleford (6) 12

Tries: Wood, Milnes Goals: Milnes 2

Hull KR (12) 13

Tries: Opacic, Minchella Goals: Lewis 2 Drop-goal: Litten

Jez Litten kicked a dramatic late drop-goal to help Hull KR keep up the pressure at the top of Super League as they narrowly beat Castleford Tigers.

Sam Wood sent the hosts ahead but their lead was short-lived as the visitors crossed over courtesy of Tom Opacic soon after.

Eliott Minchella added Hull KR's second try of the evening but Cas made their pressure count after the break as Rowan Milnes pulled them level.

As the game entered its final stages, Litten slotted over the posts from 20 metres out to give the visitors a valuable two points.

The result means Hull KR remain in third position in the table but they are now level on points with Wigan Warriors and leaders St Helens, who maintain their places on points difference.

It was another battling performance from Castleford after Craig Lingard's side had pushed Wigan to the brink in their most recent Super League showing.

Having hit back against Wigan, Cas led from the off and edged in front courtesy of Wood who worked on to Jacob Miller's kick on the turnover to touch down.

The Tigers' lead lasted just three minutes as Mikey Lewis exploited a hole in their defence to race through and eventually see Opacic through to go over.

It was a similar story for the Robins' second, with Litten racing past their defensive line before offloading to Minchella to score.

Peta Hiku thought he had scored the visitors' third try but replays showed he failed the ground the ball.

It was Castleford who prospered soon after, however, as Milnes cut through to level the scores with 20 minutes on the clock.

Litten's kick with just a few minutes left ended up being decisive, however Cas did threaten through Sylvester Namo in the final moments, but he knocked-on from his play-the-ball just 10 metres from the line.

Castleford: Hoy; Qareqare, C Hall, Wood, I Senior; Milnes, Miller; Griffin, Horne, Westerman, Mellor, El-Zakhem, Hill.

Interchanges: S Hall, Namo, Robb, English.

Hull KR: Evalds; Broadbent, Hiku, Opacic, Hall; May, Lewis; Sue, Litten, Brown, Hadley, Tanginoa, Minchella.

Interchanges: King, Luckley, Storton, Richardson.

Referee: Aaron Moore.