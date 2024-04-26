Hull KR beat Wigan as champions lose ground at top

Betfred Super League

Hull KR (18) 26

Tries: Sue, Gildart, Hiku, Hall, Tanginoa Goals: Lewis 3

Wigan (0) 10

Tries: Miski, Farrell Goals: Keighran

Hull KR consigned Wigan Warriors to defeat as the reigning champions lost ground at the top of Super League thanks to a disappointing performance at Craven Park.

The hosts dominated the first half, with Sauaso Sue crashing over for their first try and Oliver Gildart adding a second as they began to take control.

They kept Wigan scoreless in the first half with Peta Hiku further extending their advantage, but Abbas Miski got the visitors off the mark after the break.

Any threat of a comeback was quelled by Ryan Hall's tremendous score in the corner and Kelepi Tanginoa's cross-field score, with Liam Farrell's late try a mere consolation for Wigan.

Victory for Hull KR returns them to winning ways after last weekend's defeat by Catalans Dragons as they ensured Wigan lost their second game of the season, leaving them two points off leaders St Helens.

Wigan were uncharacteristically off the pace in the first half, with Hull KR's opener coming as they cheaply fumbled the ball, allowing the hosts another set and teeing up Sue to eventually touch down.

Gildart made his former side's night worse as he successfully grounded the ball despite Wigan's best efforts to thwart him but it was Hull KR's third try which summed up a half to forget for the visitors.

Hiku showed incredible strength to beat a tackle and race through into space, while he exchanged passes in partnership with Niall Evalds to carve Wigan open and bring up their lead to 18 points at the break.

The Cherry and Whites' first try came as Miski crashed in at the corner thanks to an impressive looped high pass from Bevan French, who was making his 100th Wigan appearance.

Under pressure from a raucous crowd at Craven Park, however, Adam Keighran missed the extras and Wigan still had plenty to do to claw down the Robins' first-half advantage.

Luke Thompson arguably should have bridged the gap further, but despite a fortuitous bounce as he raced to the try-line, he could not collect the ball to score what should have been a certain second Wigan try.

Hall gave the hosts what was sure to be a game-winning advantage when avoided going into touch to score at the corner, and Tanginoa put in a lung-busting run to make sure of the two points after the hosts dispossessed Wigan on their own 10-metre mark.

Farrell's late try came much too late for the Warriors, however it did ensure that he registered 500 career Super League points.

Hull KR boss Willie Peters told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It was good. The players obviously are not happy with last week and it was always them who were going to turn it around.

"They worked hard during the week. They were extremely focused for this game and it shows that when they do put their mind to something, they can achieve what they want.

"When you give this side a task or a challenge, they accept it, take it on, and they want to do their community and fanbase proud and they did that tonight.

"I thought the way they played, moved the ball and attacked, all flowed well tonight against a defensive team."

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"You've got to get the start right. But I don't think that's a new message for our players. When you come here you've got to be right at it from the start of the game.

"We were a bit below our standard in the first half, particularly defensively, which I then felt ran into our attack.

"Too many times we were left on the floor and too many times Hull KR were playing the ball and we were left on the ground and our defence was a little bit ropey.

"I've got take some responsibility as a coach, whether it was messaging before the game, but we'll have a look at it during the week. It's not the norm for us to start with a lack of intent but I definitely thought Hull KR were the better team in the opening stages."

Hull KR: Evalds; Burgess, Hiku, Gildart, Hall; May, Lewis; Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Luckley, Storton, Tanginoa.

Wigan: Field; Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Thompson, O'Neill, Dupree, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Havard, Cooper, Mago, Leeming.

Referee: Tom Grant.