Hull FC sign hooker Bourouh from Salford for 2025

Hull FC have signed hooker Amir Bourouh from Salford Red Devils on a three-year deal for the 2025 season.

Bourouh, 23, came through the youth ranks at Wigan Warriors before making his professional debut in 2019.

He has played 28 times for Salford so far after joining them in 2022 and says it is an "honour" to join Hull FC.

“Having had a few conversations with Richie Myler [Hull FC director of rugby], it was clear to me that the move was great fit for my continuing development as a player," Bourouh said.

“My focus is on ending my time at Salford in the best way possible and my promise to the supporters and everyone at the club is to put all my effort into making sure that happens.”

Bourouh becomes Hull's third signing ahead of the next season, following pivot John Asiata and pivot Jordan Abdull.