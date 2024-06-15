Hull FC end long winless run against poor Leeds

Lewis Martin's fourth try of the season set the foundations for Hull FC's second win of the season [Getty Images]

Betfred Super League

Hull FC (12) 18

Tries: Martin, Balmforth, Scott Goals: Reynolds 3

Leeds (0) 10

Tries: Handley, Newman Goals: Martin

Hull FC claimed just their second win of the year with victory over Leeds on an emotional day at the MKM Stadium, as both teams paid tribute to Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

This was Leeds' first match since Burrow died aged 41 with motor neurone disease (MND) earlier in June and there was applause before and during the match for the eight-time Grand Final winner.

Torrential rain led to numerous handling errors in the first period before the home side went over twice in the final minutes of the first half through Lewis Martin and Denive Balmforth to earn a 12-0 lead at the break.

Brad Scott extended their lead after the break while Ash Handley's score got Leeds on the board and Harry Newman grabbed a late consolation effort.

Victory for the Black and Whites ended a run of 11 successive defeats in league and Cup.

Leeds, who have now lost three of their past four, remain two points off the top six but will be four points off the play-offs if Catalans beat Leigh later on Saturday.

Rohan Smith's men had had the better of things for the first 35 minutes but were made to pay for their lack of incision when Martin crashed over in the corner.

It looked like that would be that for the half but Balmforth forced his way over from close range in the final moments.

Leeds were punished for petulance at the start of the second half when Paul Momirovski gave away a penalty for swearing at referee Liam Moore and Scott eventually crossed to make it 18-0.

The away side did get on the board through Handley's 11th try of the year but never looked like mounting a comeback, with Newman's score coming with too little time to go.

They host Leigh on Friday on a night where Headingley will mark the life of scrum-half Burrow, while Hull FC will look to build on this success at home to Warrington next Saturday.

Hull FC: Moy; Briscoe, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Martin; Trueman, Reynolds; Ese'ese, Smith, Sao, Lane, Scott, Fash.

Interchanges: Ashworth, Aydin, Balmforth, Chan.

Sin bin: Briscoe (71 mins).

Leeds: Miller; Fusitua, Momirovski, Newman, Handley; Croft, Frawley; Oledzki, O'Connor, Goudemand, McDonnell, Martin, Smith.

Interchanges: Holroyd, Lisone, Johnson, Sangare.

Referee: Liam Moore.