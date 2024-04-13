Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of the KCOM Stadium (Getty Images)

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Hull City AFC 1 - 0 Queens Park Rangers FC

15:17

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Steve Cook.

15:14

Offside, Hull City. Fábio Carvalho is caught offside.

15:14

Offside, Hull City. Jaden Philogene is caught offside.

15:11

Goal! Hull City 1, Queens Park Rangers 0. Ozan Tufan (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür.

15:10

Jaden Philogene (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15:08

Attempt missed. Lucas Andersen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

15:06

Foul by Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City).

15:05

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Allsop.

15:05

Attempt saved. Morgan Fox (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

15:03

First Half begins.

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:00

