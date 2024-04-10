Hull City 2-2 Middlesbrough: Points shared as play-off hopes for both dented

Play-off hopefuls Hull City and Middlesbrough shared the points in an entertaining game that ultimately did little for either side's top six chances.

Visitors Boro took an early lead through Emmanuel Latte Lath's composed strike after they opened the Tigers up down the left.

The hosts responded well and deservedly levelled when Jaden Philogene's cross beat everyone and went in at the far post and they went in front before the break after Jean Michael Seri pinched the ball off Lewis O'Brien 20 yards out and thumped home.

Finn Azaz equalised with a deflected close-range finish after the visitors hit Hull on the counter-attack and, despite both teams looking for a winner, that is how it ended.

Hull and Boro remain 10th and ninth respectively, six points behind sixth-placed Norwich, although the Tigers do have a game in hand on the Canaries.

Kick off at the MKM Stadium was delayed by 15 minutes because of traffic problems near the ground but Michael Carrick's men wasted no time taking the lead when the game did begin. They took the lead after just four minutes through Latte Lath's 11th league goal of the season following an incisive raid forward.

The Tigers, who are now winless in their past six home games, looked to hit back quickly and Seny Dieng made a super save to deny Jacob Greaves an equaliser before Philogene did draw Liam Rosenior's side level with a cross which may have just taken the finest of touches off Turkish forward Ozan Tufan.

Dieng was then culpable for Hull's second goal as he played a short goal kick into the feet of O'Brien on the edge of the area with the midfielder being closed down by Seri and the Ivorian punished him with a vicious finish.

Latte Lath was unable to convert on the rebound after Ryan Allsop spilled a Jonny Howson strike and Howson made a vital block to stop Seri getting his second of the night as the second half started off where the first half had ended.

Middlesbrough, now unbeaten in eight, made it 2-2 when they won the ball back 40 yards from their own goal and Azaz splayed a one-two with Isaiah Jones before finishing coolly via a slight deflection off Greaves.

Dieng then made another fine save to deny Abdus Omur and Latte Lath almost won it with the final action of the game but just could not get enough on Howson's cross.

Hull welcome struggling QPR on Saturday while Boro travel to second-placed Ipswich in games you feel both must win if they are to keep their fight for a top six place alive into the final weeks.