Hull City eye former Hamburg coach Tim Walter after shock sacking of Liam Rosenior

Liam Rosenior had impressed many onlookers during his 18-month stint at the club - Getty Images/Jeremy Landey

German coach Tim Walter is a strong contender for the Hull job after Liam Rosenior’s shock dismissal.

‌Rosenior, 39, had been nominated as Championship manager of the year but was dismissed three days after his team finished seventh in the table, having gone into the final day of the season with a chance of promotion.

‌Walter is understood to be hugely admired at the MKM Stadium after leaving his role in February at Hamburg, who are currently fourth in Bundesliga 2 with two games remaining this season.

‌The 48-year-old’s other jobs include Bayern Munich II, the reserve team for the German giants, and at Holstein Kiel and VfB Stuttgart. He has previously been linked to posts in England but has not coached outside Germany.

‌Rosenior’s dismissal, meanwhile, was seen as a shock in the EFL considering he agreed a three-year deal in December and guided the club to their first top-half finish since 2016. Failing to reach the play-offs was only confirmed on Saturday when they were defeated by Plymouth 1-0.

‌He was in charge for 18 months, having spent five years as a Hull player and helping them to gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013. Rosenior had succeeded Shota Arveladze in December 2022, having previously worked as assistant under both Phillip Cocu and Wayne Rooney at Derby.

‌Hull owner Acun Ilicali described the decision as his “most difficult” at the club. “No matter how trying the circumstance, I have to remove personal sentiment from these moments and ensure the long-term vision of the club is at the centre of my thinking,” he said.

‌“Since Liam’s arrival, we have enjoyed an open working relationship and progress has undoubtedly been made over the course of his tenure. He will always be a part of this family and I thank him for all his work. However, it has become evident that our visions for the future are not aligned and I feel that now is the time to make a change.”

