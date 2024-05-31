Hull appoint ex-Hamburg boss Walter as head coach

Hull City have appointed former Hamburg boss Tim Walter as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

Walter will officially take charge on 1 July subject to obtaining a visa.

The 48-year-old German replaces Liam Rosenior after leaving Hamburg earlier this year, having previously taken charge of Stuttgart and Holstein Kiel.

Hull finished seventh in the Championship this season and Rosenior was sacked after not reaching the play-offs, despite being nominated for the Championship's manager of the year award.

Hull owner and chairman Acun Ilicali, who said Rosenior's departure was down to a "difference of opinion" over the team's style of football, described Walter as the "outstanding candidate" and praised his footballing philosophy.

"Tim was always our first choice. We had many strong applicants and wanted to be thorough in our recruitment process, but it quickly became clear that Tim was the outstanding candidate," Ilicali told the club website.

“Our discussions were detailed and productive in planning for this season and I am encouraged about how we can work together to the benefit of our club.

“I believe in Tim’s philosophy and in doing so, I am hopeful that over the forthcoming season he can continue our positive progress and upward trajectory."

The rest of Walter's backroom staff is still to be confirmed.

More to follow.