Hull 10k in pictures as runners take to streets

Carl Procter, Louise Greave and Kevin Blacker in his yellow submarine [BBC]

Thousands of runners took to the city's streets for Sunday's Hull 10k.

The sun also came out for the event, which saw those taking part dressed in an array of outfits as they raised money for charity.

One man, Kevin Blacker, ran the route dressed as a yellow submarine and there was a new course record time set in the men's race by Sam Roberts.

The race was organised by Run For All and the annual event was held in memory of Jane Tomlinson CBE.

Ms Tomlinson raised almost £2m for charity by taking part in endurance events around the world before her death from cancer in 2007.

Almost 80 streets were shut for the event in the city centre and Victoria Dock area.

Here are some pictures of today's event.

The start and finish point on Alfred Gelder Street [BBC]

Runners heading through the city after setting off [BBC]

Sam Roberts, winner of the men's race, set a new course record with a time of 30 minutes and 59 seconds [BBC]

155 runners from Wyke College in Hull joined the run [BBC]

A team of runners from Dyslexia Sparks based in Hessle [BBC]

Plenty of people lined the streets to cheer the runners on [BBC]

