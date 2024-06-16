Huijsen ENQUIRY, Diaz SALE, Ederson cash READY - Liverpool transfer news today

Here’s our Liverpool FC transfer news recap for Sunday 16th June. The Reds have their eyes on deals for several players.

The rumour mill is really starting to churn out transfer talk at Liverpool. The Reds are finding themselves linked with several players across Europe, primarily at the back and in midfield.

It's the defence that really needs strengthening, after all, and it does appear to be the plan at Anfield. But who's going to come in?

Here's the latest Liverpool transfer talk.

Liverpool ask about Huijsen

Liverpool have reportedly asked for information about Juventus wonderkid Dean Huijsen after an impressive six-month loan spell with Roma last season.

The 6'5 centre-back emerged from the Juventus academy and made his debut for the Old Lady back in October 2023, eventually making the temporary move to the Italian capital several months later.

Huijsen thrived at Roma and made 14 appearances for the club during the second half of last season, scoring twice and grabbing an assist from the heart of defence. He also played several matches in central midfield for the Giallorossi.

Diaz could leave

Liverpool would consider selling Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window but only for the right price, according to a recent report.

The Colombian has been linked with an Anfield exit in the near future, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain having both been named as potential suitors. However, a deal for the former looks unlikely given their financial situation.

The winger finished last season in good form but is yet to win over all Liverpool supporters with his hit-and-miss displays, with suggestions that he may search for a move away from England soon.

Despite Diaz having stated that he is 'very happy' at Liverpool and the Reds not actively looking for a sale, a report from Football Insider suggests that the 27-year-old is not untouchable in the summer market.

Liverpool ready Ederson cash

Ederson of Atalanta

Atalanta BC v Juventus FC - Coppa Italia 2023/2024 Final Ederson of Atalanta BC during the Coppa Italia 2023/2024 Frecciarossa final match between Atalanta BC and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 15, 2024 in Rome, Italy. Rome Stadio Olimpico Lazio Italy Copyright: xGiuseppexMaffiax FinaleCoppaItalia-Atalanta-Juventus_150524_DSC0981

Liverpool have the money ready to sign Ederson from Atalanta this summer - if his club consents to a transfer.

Tutto Atalanta reports that Liverpool are waiting in the wings with £40m in case Atalanta decide to sell Ederson. The Brazilian had a fantastic season in Bergamo, having joined from Salernitana in 2022.

Now, Atalanta don't particularly want to sell but they're realistic - historically, their top players leave them. They're actively taking bids for Teun Koopmeiners this summer, too, in fact.

Interest in McConnell

Liverpool academy graduate James McConnell dazzled supporters with his performances last season, with five English Football League clubs having stood up and took notice of the 19-year-old.

The midfielder was one of many talented youngsters to break into Jurgen Klopp's first team last season, with McConnell among those that lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley in February.

The teenager came off the bench and made an enormous impact as the Reds went on to claim their final ever trophy under Klopp thanks to Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute header against Chelsea.

