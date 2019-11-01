Well, this is interesting.

The 8-0 San Francisco 49ers think they're mighty while sitting on their high horse and have now begun to refer to their defense as the "boogeymen."

That's right. Jimmy Garoppolo's defense has stolen the New England Patriots term for their defense -- mind you, the Patriots have been calling themselves the "boogeymen" for at least a few weeks now.

Check it out, but prepare to be ticked off.

While the 49ers have a top-ranked defense, the Patriots defense edges them out in nearly every statistical category. The 49ers defense is good, but New England's is historic. The Patriots rank first in the league in sacks, interceptions, defensive touchdowns, and yards -- they're pushing the limits, drawing reference to the legendary 2000 Ravens defense.

So, while the 49ers may think their defense is boogeymen-like, the Patriots defense seemingly is superior.

We'll have to wait and find out to see who's defense is truly better. We can only hope a 49ers-Patriots Super Bowl showdown is in the making.

Huh? 49ers steal Patriots term, refer to their defense as 'boogeymen' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston