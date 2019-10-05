Hugo Lloris injury: Tottenham captain suffers horrendous arm injury after conceding goal to Brighton

Hugo Lloris has been taken to hospital: Getty

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon after injury his left arm in the third minute of his side’s 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs made a terrible start to the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, conceding after just three minutes following another howler from Lloris.

The goalkeeper dropped a routine Pascal Gross cross on his goalline before stumbling backwards, leaving Neal Maupay with a simple header.

The 32-year-old Tottenham captain fell heavily into his goalmouth, injuring his left arm. He was treated on the pitch for six minutes during which time he received oxygen, before departing on a stretcher.

Lloris was then administered morphine in the away team dressing room at the AMEX Stadium, travelling to a local hospital by ambulance before the full-time whistle.

19-year-old Aaron Connolly would score twice to complete a remarkable 3-0 victory for Brighton.

“He is in the hospital now,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino commented after the match. "There is no other news at the moment."

But Pochettino later added that Lloris’ injury directly contributed to Tottenham’s dismal performance.

"Hugo Lloris' injury had massive impact on the game," he said.

"It was so early in the game. To concede so early and losing our captain, it had an emotional impact on the team. We tried to find solutions, a different way to play but it was impossible. It's a very difficult moment."

