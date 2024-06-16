Hugo Cuypers ignites three-goal second half, propels Fire to 4-1 romp over Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored first in a three-goal second half and the Chicago Fire cruised to a 4-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Chicago (4-8-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute on a goal by Maren Haile-Selassie. Fabian Herbers notched an assist on Haile-Selassie's second netter this season.

Toronto (7-8-3) answered with the equalizer from Lorenzo Insigne three minutes later to knot the score at halftime. Insigne's fourth goal of the campaign came with an assist from defender Raoul Petretta — his second.

The Fire took the lead for good when Cuypers scored for a sixth time this season, unassisted in the 57th minute.

Chicago defender Mauricio Pineda added some insurance three minutes later with his first goal this season and the seventh of his five-year career. Brian Gutiérrez and Haile-Selassie notched assists.

Rookie defender Allan Arigoni completed the scoring with his first career goal, using an assist from Herbers — his fourth this season — in the 89th minute.

Chris Brady saved five shots for the Fire.

Luka Gavran totaled four saves in his sixth start this season for Toronto.

Toronto was coming off back-to-back draws on the road.

Cuypers is the only member of the Fire to have started every match this season.

Chicago was 0-7-5 in its previous 12 visits to Toronto, dating to September 11, 2013.

Toronto leads the all-time series 14-12-12.

Toronto will host Nashville SC on Wednesday. The Fire stay on the road to play Orlando City on Saturday.

