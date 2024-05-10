Hughes, Schlupp and Ward sign new contracts

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace trio Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward have all signed new deals at the club.

All three players have extended their stay Selhurst Park until the summer of 2025, having been described as "core members of the current squad".

"As well as playing a pivotal role on the pitch, Will, Jeff and Joel are natural leaders in the dressing room who embody the Crystal Palace DNA and who help set a culture of the highest standards at the training ground," said chairman Steve Parish.

"We are delighted that they will be with us next season to help further our exciting early progress under Oliver Glasner.

"The club is also in discussions with Nathaniel Clyne and Remi Matthews about extending their stays at the club."