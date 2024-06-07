Hughes has rebuilt program from the (infield) ground up

DUNLAP —When Greg Hughes arrived at Concord High School as the new baseball coach, the Minutemen’s field — as well as the program – were in need of a makeover.

Now just four years later, both are among the best in northern Indiana.

Saturday at Lafayette’s Loeb Stadium, the Minutemen (20-10) will play a Class 4A semistate game for the first time when they take on Homestead (19-10) at 2 p.m. Westfield (21-10) and Lake Central (22-9) will play the first game at 11 a.m. The winners return at 8 p.m. for the title game.

Hughes was the head coach at Frankton High School from 2009 to 2013, after an outstanding playing career at Indiana Wesleyan University. He served as an assistant coach at Fairfield in 2018 and was Concord’s JV coach in 2019.

He became the Minutemen’s fourth coach in four years when he was hired in January of 2020.

But before he could coach his first varsity game at Concord, Covid-19 cancelled all spring sports in 2020.

So instead of meeting his team and battling for wins, he started working on the CHS baseball field.

“To be honest, the field was kind of abandoned when I got here,’’ Hughes said. “I wanted our kids to take pride in our field, so with that year off, I knew we had to put the time. I think my assistant coach and I each put in over 100 hours working on the field.’’

Since then, a new press box was approved and the program also got a badly-needed new batting cage.

“I still walk along the edges of the field and pull out pieces of grass,’’ Hughes admitted. “I’ll put in a lot of time in the summer to to make sure the field stays in great shape. I want it to be something our players respect.’’

Count Concord athletic director Dave Preheim as a huge fan of how Hughes has built the program from the ground up.

“I think anybody that has been out to our field this year can see that we have one of the best dirt fields in our half of the state,’’ Preheim said. “That’s because Greg and his staff have worked tirelessly and used their own time to make it better.’’

With the field looking up, Hughes began working to improve a Concord baseball program that hadn’t won a sectional since 2014 or a regional since 1995.

“In the Covid year, I didn’t know if we had enough players for a JV team,’’ Hughes admitted. “But my coaching staff and I started to get more involved with the junior high program and last year we had 63 kids come out for baseball ... which is the most the program ever had. We had 23 freshman in 2023 and all of them came back out this year.

“Getting kids interested in baseball and playing in high school at a young age is very important to us.’’

With the Concord field taking shape, Hughes began the task of building a winner.

The Minutemen were better last season, although their 6-21 record with sophomores staring all over the diamond may no have shown it.

But this year, with senior Braeden Messenger and Andrew Kavanagh leading a still-young team, the Minutemen are heading to the Class 4A north semistate.

With the 2020 season cancelled, this year’s small group of seniors is the first to go through all four years with Hughes.

“Coach Hughes means a lot to me and most importantly, a lot to our team,’’ Messenger said. “From the very start, he’s always been a person I’ve looked up to from the jump.

“His coaching style and his overall leadership, there is nothing more I can ask for as a player. He has done a lot for our program and he’s put in his own time and money for the program. Most importantly he has taken time away from his family to coach us and help us become the best baseball players and best human beings we possibly can be.’’

Hughes says the turning point for the Minutemen this year may have come in early May, when Concord traveled to Plymouth to finish a game that was halted by darkness earlier in the spring.

The Minutemen trailed 9-6 in the game, but scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh (Concord was the home team) to force extra innings, before winning it in the ninth.

The winning pitcher for both games? Sophomore Joey Hauger, who spent much of the early season with the Concord JV, before moving up to the varsity. He’s currently 7-0 with an ERA of 0.55. He won the sectional title game over Goshen and the regional game against Mishawaka.

“I’m not sure I knew we would compete for titles, but I knew this team was different right there,’’ Hughes said. “When a team is down like that and facing the other team’s ace, sometimes you just want to get the game over and start the second one. But that win showed me there is no quit in this team and they continued to show it the rest of the season.’’

As for Preheim, he’s thrilled with the job Hughes is doing.

“We have the right guy,’’ Preheim said. “His experience and work ethic have been perfect for our program and the kids have obviously taken to what he’s teaching.’’