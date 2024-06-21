Hughes makes weight for Bellator debut in Dublin

Paul Hughes has 11 wins and just one loss on his MMA record [Getty Images]

Northern Ireland's Paul Hughes is ready to take on Bobby King in his first Bellator Champion Series appearance after making the weight on Friday.

Hughes, who will be making his Bellator debut after his departure from Cage Warriors, tipped the scales at 155.7lb for the lightweight fight with American King weighing 156lb.

All fighters taking part in Saturday night's event in Dublin made their weight, including Sinead Kavanagh.

The Dubliner makes her return to the cage following a nine-month absence and she will face the vastly experienced and fellow former title challenger Arlene Blencowe of Australia.

The co-main event will see Jason Jackson put his welterweight world title on the line for the first time against the undefeated Ramazan Kuramagomedov.

Jackson weighed in 169.9lb and Kuramagomedov just slightly under at 169.8lb.

The undefeated Darragh Kelly, who is scheduled to open the main card in the 3Arena, is among other notable local fighters in action.

Fans favourite Nathan Kelly also returns following his impressive win in Belfast back in March, and it will be an all-Irish affair in the opening bout of the evening, with an amateur clash between SBG’s Nate Kelly and Team Ryano’s exciting prospect Paul Nolan.