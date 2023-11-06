Hugh Freeze's plan for Auburn: Stay out of way on defense, keep 'collaboration' on offense

AUBURN — For the second straight week, Auburn football's offense looked competent.

The Tigers dropped 31 points against Vanderbilt on Saturday, which is a season-high mark versus SEC competition and the most production the Tigers have had since they hung 45 points on Samford in Week 2. The offensive pop against the Commodores comes one week after Auburn scored 24 first-half points in a 27-13 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 28.

So, what's changed? How did the Tigers go from looking inept with the ball to suddenly efficient? A step down in competition — no longer having to play Georgia, LSU or Ole Miss — definitely helps. But has coach Hugh Freeze stepped in and taken play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery?

Not quite, according to Freeze.

"It's a collaboration," the coach said Monday when asked who's calling plays. "I'm very involved, but Monty is calling his share, too. It's just...it's a partnership and it depends on how it's going."

Whatever the case, the alleged combination of Freeze and Montgomery has been working, and the Tigers should keep leaning into it. But it is very different than how Freeze said he handles the defensive side of the ball.

Freeze, long known as an offensive-minded coach, has been trying to stay out of the hair of the defensive staff this season. He hired Ron Roberts to be run that side of the ball, and he stays away from defensive meeting rooms for the majority of the week.

"I go in there on Sundays and then we watch the team periods of practice and then I go in there for recruiting and then I go in there for — ‘Tell me what we’re doing on third down and (in) the tight red zone.’ Because I have my hands full with recruiting and trying to help offense and manage our team," Freeze said. "I would screw it up for (Roberts) if I got (involved) too much — but I can help him."

Freeze has previously expressed how he believes Roberts is one of the best at calling a defensive game in the country: "He's really, really gifted at that," Freeze said Oct. 30.

But Freeze also believes he's got a gift or two of his own, too, and one of those is the ability to understand what opposing offenses are thinking on third down. That's about as involved as he gets with Roberts on the defensive side.

"I think he does a masterful job of calling a game, but I do think I help them considerably on third downs and maybe in the red zone. Maybe," Freeze said. "But definitely on third downs because I can get a feel. ... I’ve kind of got a feel for the other team (and) what they’re doing on third down. ...

“You hire people to do a job and you get out of the way and let them do it until they prove they can or can’t. That’s always been my philosophy. I try not to get too in the way, but if I can help him, I’ll ask him."

Freeze seems to subscribe to that way of thinking more with Roberts and the defense than he does Montgomery and the offense. But however much he's involved with either coordinator doesn't matter if the wins continue to stack up with the Iron Bowl quickly approaching.

"I don't know that I've ever totally been right on every single hire that I've ever made," Freeze said. "You evaluate that every single year, but I think to this point, I'm pretty pleased. We've got good men in the building, and I want folks that can drive our culture, for sure.

"I think I've got to play to my strengths, too, and I think that's something I'm still figuring out — exactly what that looks like."

