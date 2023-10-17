Hugh Freeze's latest predicament: How fast should Auburn football's offense move?

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze's track record on offense isn't some big secret.

The 54-year-old coach spent five seasons at Ole Miss from 2012-16, leading the Rebels to a 39-25 overall record and three postseason wins in the BBVA Compass Bowl, the Music City Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.

Across his five seasons in Oxford, Freeze's offenses averaged 459.6 total yards a game. So far in 2023, only three teams in the SEC — LSU (550.4), Georgia (509.4) and Ole Miss (489.3) — are doing better than that.

During Freeze's peak with the Rebels in 2015 when Ole Miss won 10 games, beat Alabama for the second straight year and finished No. 10 in the final AP Poll of the season, Freeze's offense ranked No. 8 in the country and No. 1 in the conference.

A large reason for that offensive proficiency was the use of tempo.

"Y'all know my whole history," Freeze said at his weekly press conference Monday. "I probably wouldn't be sitting here today if it wasn't for tempo offense and the RPO world, so it's a very uncomfortable feeling for me to not be in that world."

Freeze wants his offenses to go fast. Speed puts opposing defenses in a bind and limits their abilities to make substitutions, putting the offense at an advantage. It's a tough task for a defensive lineman to stay on the field for each snap on a long, 10-play drive, but tempo offenses don't give defenses an opportunity to substitute.

The issue for Freeze this year is that his own defense is limited. The Tigers already aren't the deepest team in the world, and some key injuries have made an already under-manned unit even more susceptible to fatigue.

Starting defensive end Mosiah Nasili-Kite (bicep) is done for the year. Starting defensive back Keionte Scott (ankle) is still working to get back, as is starting linebacker Austin Keys (thumb).

Going fast on offense shortens the rest Auburn's defense receives on the sideline.

"We are very, very, very thin," Freeze said. "... It's a struggle if you say, 'Hey, let's just go fast and see if we can do that.' Then you're asking Marcus Harris to play 80 snaps a game because of depth issues. Not just Marcus, but other defensive linemen.

"I'm not sure that's smart, either. We're still kind of debating that and whether that's the right approach."

Harris is playing a lot, but it's not like it's something he isn't used to. The senior defensive lineman is averaging just under 43 defensive snaps a game in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. He averaged 45.5 in 2022, 40.5 in 2021 and 45.9 in 2020.

Freeze also doesn't want to get into shootouts. He knows his team isn't yet capable of winning those types of games against the SEC's best offenses.

"You get in that kind of game with LSU and this week with Ole Miss, they want that kind of game," Freeze said. "They thrive in that kind of game."

That's true. But so is the fact that whatever Auburn is doing on offense simply isn't working. The Tigers finally eclipsed 100 passing yards versus an opponent in the Power Five this year at LSU, but the Bayou Bengals still limited Auburn to 18 points.

Freeze is at a disadvantage roster-wise this season, just as almost every coach is in their first year with a new program; it takes time to recruit and fill the roster with players who fit the coach's preferred scheme.

But Auburn's offense is floundering. Even at the defense's expense, some more tempo may do the Tigers well.

"I think tempo is our best friend, honestly," said senior tight end Brandon Frazier, who hauled in three catches at LSU for 52 yards and a touchdown. "Trying to get the defense out of certain looks that we can take advantage of and use our RPO game against them as well. I think, you know, we go back and forth on tempo and stuff, but it has definitely always worked for us.

"Hopefully we can keep doing that."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

